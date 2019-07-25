➡︎PRICE REDUCTION⬅︎ Charming Hobby Farm – Everson, WA

Charming hobby farm nestled in a storybook-setting on 2+ acres. This well cared for Cape Cod style home exudes pride in ownership. Open floorplan, large main floor master bed with en suite and unfinished basement. Meticulously kept grounds boast mature landscaping, raised gardens and fruit trees. 3 stall barn with tackroom and hay storage opens up to 1+ acres of pasture. Newer shop with RV storage, 24×24 carport and 12×24 equipment storage. Fantastic central county location, close to schools. 946 E Hemmi Rd Everson, WA 98247. MLS # 1485454.

Offered at $525,000

More Info

Allison Trimble | Blake Westhoff



allisontrimblerealestate@gmail.com

360-961-5537

www.allisontrimble.com

Coastal Realty on Facebook