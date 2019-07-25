Marketplace

➡︎PRICE REDUCTION⬅︎ Charming Hobby Farm – Everson, WA

Charming hobby farm nestled in a storybook-setting on 2+ acres. This well cared for Cape Cod style home exudes pride in ownership. Open floorplan, large main floor master bed with en suite and unfinished basement. Meticulously kept grounds boast mature landscaping, raised gardens and fruit trees. 3 stall barn with tackroom and hay storage opens up to 1+ acres of pasture. Newer shop with RV storage, 24×24 carport and 12×24 equipment storage. Fantastic central county location, close to schools. 946 E Hemmi Rd Everson, WA 98247. MLS # 1485454.

Offered at $525,000
7525 Hickory Ridge Lane Ferndale, WA

Allison Trimble | Blake Westhoff


allisontrimblerealestate@gmail.com
360-961-5537
www.allisontrimble.com
 Coastal Realty on Facebook

