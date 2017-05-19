9+ Acre Horse Lover’s Dream, Anacortes WA

Rosario Ranch is a 9+ acre horse lover’s dream, that offers 2 homes, 2 barns, heated pump house, walking trails, round pen and chicken coop. Main barn includes an indoor arena, vet area, heated 3/4 bathroom and workshop, tack room, tack lockers, hot/cold wash rack, and hay storage. Six 12×12 stalls each have 18×40 ft gravel turnouts opening to large pasture. Additional barn has two 12×12 stalls with sand turnouts and pasture. Property also includes large loafing shed with private pastures. Parks, beaches, Navy base nearby. 14689 Rosario Rd, Anacortes, WA 98221 MLS# 1111426
Offered at $995,000
More Info
American Dream Real Estate
Leonard Johnson
American Dream Real Estate
(360) 391-3013
(360) 588-1515
Google+
RSS