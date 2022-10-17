85150 Spencer Hollow Rd, Eugene, OR 97405 – Move-in Ready Home on 2.14 Acres

Move-in ready home on 2+ acres in SE Eugene! Enjoy views of your own land, fenced garden spaces, and mountains in the distance. Property features a circle driveway, a large 48 x 27 ft shop that could accommodate a Class A RV, two 1500 gallon well water cisterns, and a large, private covered deck. The home boasts a certified wood stove, two living rooms, a spacious kitchen with an eating bar, two car garage, an office and craft room plus 3 bedrooms. Don’t miss the unfinished attic/bonus room!

3 bedroom | 3 bathroom | 2,224 sq ft | 2.14 acres

$795,000

MLS # 22486679

Sixel Real Estate is a 100% locally owned business that cares about the needs of our clients. We would love to hear from you. E: Kit@SIXELre.com | P: 541-954-1915 | W: www.sixelre.com | www.facebook.com/SixelRealEstate/wall