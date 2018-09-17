North End Camano Equestrian Estate – Camano Island, WA

Architecturally designed home on shy 10 acre equestrian estate North end Camano with South facing views of Port Susan and Mt Rainier! This custom home lends to natural light with opening skylights. Formal entry with slate, Brazilian cherry floors and personal touches of pocket doors, art niche’s, 20′ ceilings, central vac system, and ambient lighting. Entertaining sized kitchen. Master suite faces views! Two separate lofts for added space and storage. Gated entry, fully fenced, cross fenced, several separate pastures with horse shelters. Nice 13 stall barn with rubber mats, tack room, hay storage, three of the stalls with turnout paddocks. Riding ring and a separate covered equipment storage. All of this in a beautiful setting with fruit trees, pond with willow trees, three rose gardens, irrigation system for garden beds and lawn, & mature landscaping. Solarium and deck for perfect setting! Offered at $920,000. Adjacent 5 acres also available! MLS# 1341698. 824 Utsalady Rd, Camano Island, WA 98282. Contact us today for more information:

Denise McDonald – Broker

Email: denise@windermere.com

Mobile: (360) 631-0347

Offered at $920,000

More Info



Denise McDonald – Broker

Windermere Real Estate/Cir

Mobile: (360) 631-0347

Office: (360) 629-8233

Email: denise@windermere.com

Website: denisemcdonald.withwre.com