811 Birch Bay Lynden Road, Lynden, WA – Hobby Farm on 2 acres

Take in the Mount Baker views from the patio of this remodeled manufactured home with oversized 2 car garage on 2 acres. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, vaulted ceilings, and large rooms. Tasteful touches like shiplap accents, a freestanding woodstove, and a covered breezeway to the garage, give this home a cozy feel. Ample parking, garden space, and a large fenced pasture with a lean-to is perfect for your all hobby farm needs! Minutes to Lynden for schools, shopping and other amenities.
3 bedroom | 2 bathrooms | 1,440 sq ft | 2 acres
$399,000
