770 E Wiser Lake Road, Lynden, WA – 1.5 acres perfect for small hobby farm

Pristine builders home w/heated shop on 1.5 acres in coveted Wiser Lake area. Unassuming from the exterior, gorgeous on the inside. 4 bedrooms, home office +unfinished SqFt. Significant 2006 remodel offers open concept yet w/intimate spaces. Primary living on the main plus lower level living & 2nd partial kitchen w/own entrance. Chef’s kitchen has large island w/prep sink, granite counters & upgraded appliances. Detailed craftsmanship w/custom built-ins, milled trim & cabinets. Private outdoor deck & patio w/hot tub. 2400 Sqft heated shop fits 6 cars. RV dump & floor drain. Sandy loam soil makes for small acreage equestrian or hobby farm set up. Remarkably maintained residence w/detail thoughtfully curated by the owner.

4 bedroom | 4 baths | 3,013 sq ft | 1.54 acres

$1,075,000

MLS: 1788106

 

 

Brandi Coplen

