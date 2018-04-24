Marketplace

Lodge Style Living – 7525 Hickory Ridge Lane Ferndale, WA

Lodge Style living in this gorgeous cedar sided 5 bed/5 bath custom home with vaulted great room and open floor plan on shy 10 acres. Douglas Fir exposed beamwork frames the chef’s kitchen, featuring white Alaska granite countertops, solid wood soft close cabinetry, commercial fridge/freezer and range. 11 zone radiant heat under 3/4″ Acacia Teak hardwood floors. Metal roof, solar panels, expansive deck, natural stone fireplace, custom Lowen windows & Italian bath tile. Large shop with 2 bedroom ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit) upstairs. MLS # 1273456. 7525 Hickory Ridge Lane, Ferndale, WA 98248.

Offered at $1,149,000
More Info

 

Allison Trimble | Blake Westhoff


allisontrimblerealestate@gmail.com
360-961-5537
www.allisontrimble.com
