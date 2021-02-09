7274 Dahlberg Road Ferndale, WA: Plum Creek Ranch

Plum Creek Ranch is a perfectly appointed private equestrian facility. Timeless split level home offers separate living spaces with air conditioning, vaulted ceilings, and a downstairs remodel with high end finishes in 2020. From the picture windows, gaze upon the 80′ X 200′ indoor arena with 20′ overhang, roping chutes, return alley, viewing deck, sprinklers, lights and sound system. Detached, oversized garage with workshop. 4 (12′ X 12′) stall barn with tackroom, hot water wash rack, automatic waterers, and paddocks with hoof grid. 60′ roundpen, galvanized 4 rail fencing throughout, 3 loafing sheds, 6 pastures, and RV hookups. Thoughtful planning, ample parking, workable layout and attention to detail will delight all avid horsepeople.
3 bedrooms | 2 bathrooms | 2,277 sq ft | 5.06 acres
$999,000
[email protected]
360-961-5537
www.allisontrimble.com
Coastal Realty on Facebook
Allison Trimble has a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science from Cal Poly, SLO. After her graduation in 1999, Allison started Coastal Equine and has been training and competing in cowhorse, reining and cutting events. She has had marked success in the show pen boasting many titles and championships.
Willfully Guided is an educational program based on Allison’s training process. For more information visit: www.willfullyguided.com
Allison is also a Realtor specializing in horse properties, hobby and commercial farms, and family housing. She combines her experience in the horse industry with her lifelong involvement in real estate to help clients find their perfect property. Learn more at www.coastalrealtywa.com