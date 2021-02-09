fbpx

7274 Dahlberg Road Ferndale, WA: Plum Creek Ranch

Plum Creek Ranch is a perfectly appointed private equestrian facility. Timeless split level home offers separate living spaces with air conditioning, vaulted ceilings, and a downstairs remodel with high end finishes in 2020. From the picture windows, gaze upon the 80′ X 200′ indoor arena with 20′ overhang, roping chutes, return alley, viewing deck, sprinklers, lights and sound system. Detached, oversized garage with workshop. 4 (12′ X 12′) stall barn with tackroom, hot water wash rack, automatic waterers, and paddocks with hoof grid. 60′ roundpen, galvanized 4 rail fencing throughout, 3 loafing sheds, 6 pastures, and RV hookups. Thoughtful planning, ample parking, workable layout and attention to detail will delight all avid horsepeople.

 

3 bedrooms | 2 bathrooms | 2,277 sq ft | 5.06 acres

$999,000

Listing ID: NWM1724432

 


