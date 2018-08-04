Quintessential Farmhouse on 2+ Acres – 7096 Oat Coles Rd Everson, WA

Quintessential farmhouse with an envy inspiring shop/barn, fenced pasture, and an amazing garden. Completely renovated, the kitchen features knotty alder softclose cabinetry, concrete countertops, and vinyl plank floors. Main floor master suite with fireplace, walk in closet, and custom tile shower. Gorgeous cedar front porch, tree swing, and patio with built-in firepit. 36×72 shop with lean-to, 4 stalls, tackroom, sink with hot water and an 850 sq ft hay loft. This property is meticulously maintained. 7096 Oat Coles Rd Everson, WA 98247. MLS # 1334921.

Offered at $575,000

Allison Trimble | Blake Westhoff



allisontrimblerealestate@gmail.com

360-961-5537

www.allisontrimble.com

