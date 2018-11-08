Marketplace

Shy 10 Acre Hobby Farm – 7055 Joy Rd Everson, WA
Take in the gorgeous views from the deck of this shy 10 acre hobby farm. 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with vaulted ceilings, open floorplan and new carpet. Detached 2 car garage/shop with additional carport. Equipment and tool shed. Cross fenced for rotational grazing, 6 gated paddocks, corral, completely set up for working livestock. 1600 sq ft barn with run in stall and hay storage. Pastoral landscape featuring apple, cherry, pear, peach, chestnut and walnut trees. 7055 Joy Rd Everson, WA 98247. MLS # 1378014

Offered at $425,000
Allison Trimble 7438 Ham Rd Ferndale, WA 98248

Allison Trimble | Blake Westhoff


allisontrimblerealestate@gmail.com
360-961-5537
www.allisontrimble.com
