Shy 10 Acre Hobby Farm – 7055 Joy Rd Everson, WA

Take in the gorgeous views from the deck of this shy 10 acre hobby farm. 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with vaulted ceilings, open floorplan and new carpet. Detached 2 car garage/shop with additional carport. Equipment and tool shed. Cross fenced for rotational grazing, 6 gated paddocks, corral, completely set up for working livestock. 1600 sq ft barn with run in stall and hay storage. Pastoral landscape featuring apple, cherry, pear, peach, chestnut and walnut trees. 7055 Joy Rd Everson, WA 98247. MLS # 1378014
Offered at $425,000
More Info
Allison Trimble | Blake Westhoff
allisontrimblerealestate@gmail.com
360-961-5537
www.allisontrimble.com
Coastal Realty on Facebook
Google+
RSS