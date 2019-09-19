Marketplace

Stunning Mount Baker Views – Ferndale, WA

Stunning Mount Baker Views – Ferndale, WA
Stunning Mount Baker view from this meticulously kept rambler on nearly 5 usable acres of sandy loam. Solar panels, whole house water filtration system, heat pump, new appliances and an energy audit make this an extremely efficient home. Hardwood floors, cozy fireplaces, cedar lined closets, and cable/internet convenience. Expansive 2250 sq ft Trex deck with gazebo offers serene outdoor living with Mount Baker as a backdrop. 7036 Dahlberg Rd Ferndale, WA 98248. MLS# 1520459.

Offered by $679,888
