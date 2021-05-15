688 Birch Bay Lynden Road, Lynden, WA – 2.5 acre Hobby Farm

Welcome to this perfectly appointed equestrian hobby farm on 2.5 acres! County feel yet minutes to Lynden. This timeless home is all on one level with over 2,200 sqft of spacious living areas, vaulted ceilings and generous size bedrooms. Kitchen has own eating area, separate dinning room & large living area with gas FP. 3 bedrooms plus a home office, master with walk-in closet & bath suite. Two stall barn, tack room, hay storage & updated wiring in 24’x60′ shop. Detached garage plus additional covered parking, RV power & sewer drain. Large outdoor covered patio is 20’x24′ & perfect for hosting large gatherings. Beautifully landscaped, various fruit trees, & outside entertaining space, workable layout, fully fenced and cross fenced.

3 bedroom | 2 bath | 2,280 sq ft | 2.57 acres

$495,000

MLS: 1771570

