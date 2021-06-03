68 Marion Rd, Elma, WA – 31 parklike acres in 6 lots

Picture perfect parklike shy 31 acres in 6 lots. Lot 10 features a cozy manufactured home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 30 year metal roof, and a 28′ X 30′ shop on 3.97 acres. Serenity abounds from this private acreage. Watch grazing elk each fall from the kitchen window. Lot 11 (5.52 ac), Lot 13 (5.17 ac) and Lot 14 (5.17 ac) are level and a mixture of pasture and mature trees. Lot 12 (8.4 ac) is flat and full of valuable timber, marketable in 15 years. Lots 10 and 11 could be potentially annexed into the city limits. Lot 9 (2.69 ac) is zoned commercial, but is currently a hay field. Whether for a private estate, individual residences, or for further development, this property has endless potential. Minutes to Elma and Satsop for fishing.

$899,000

MLS: 1779508

 

 

 

 

 

 


