Beautiful Home on over 5 Acres – Lake Stevens, WA

This beautiful, rambler style home features three bedrooms, two baths, an office, a formal dining room, kitchen/eating space, family room & bonus/rec room. The updates include a remodeled master bath & new roof. This property boasts over five acres of land, perfect for horses, dirt bike riding, gardening and so much more. It includes outbuildings, a detached carport, shop area with electricity, pastures, chicken coupe and a large manicured mature yard on a private road. There are also RV hookups, raised garden beds and fruit trees. This home is also located in the Lake Stevens School District. It has been a well loved place of residence, ready for new owners to enjoy all that nature has to offer, including trails and lakes close by. This is a very country setting yet close to amenities. Come and see it! 6711 113th Ave NE, Lake Stevens, WA 98258. MLS # 1259642.

Offered at $575,000

