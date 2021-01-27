6407 Mt Baker Highway, Deming, WA – 30 acre farm

Have you dreamed of owning a sprawling 30+ acre farm situated in the foothills, with a charming 3-bedroom farmhouse with the master suite on the main floor? The main living has a spacious open flow design with beautiful wood cabinets and a large kitchen island. The farm offers a 96’x60′ indoor riding arena, a monitor-style barn with 48 tie stalls, a dairy barn with loft, silo, and milking parlor. Features tack lockers, an outdoor wash rack, Nobel Panel run-in sheds, a chicken coop, and a sizeable 3-bay shop with an office. This farm was a successful horse operation, and you can make it your own- Possibly a farm-to-table or a spectacular venue. There is so much potential use for this farm as it is currently generating storage income.
3 bedroom | 2 bathroom | 1,760 sq ft | 31.45 acres
$1,200,000
The Northwest Horse Source is an independently owned and operated print and online magazine for horse owners and enthusiasts of all breeds and disciplines in the Pacific Northwest. Our contemporary editorial columns are predominantly written by experts in the region, covering the care, training, keeping and enjoyment of horses, with an eye to the specific concerns in our region.