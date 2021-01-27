6407 Mt Baker Highway, Deming, WA – 30 acre farm

Have you dreamed of owning a sprawling 30+ acre farm situated in the foothills, with a charming 3-bedroom farmhouse with the master suite on the main floor? The main living has a spacious open flow design with beautiful wood cabinets and a large kitchen island. The farm offers a 96’x60′ indoor riding arena, a monitor-style barn with 48 tie stalls, a dairy barn with loft, silo, and milking parlor. Features tack lockers, an outdoor wash rack, Nobel Panel run-in sheds, a chicken coop, and a sizeable 3-bay shop with an office. This farm was a successful horse operation, and you can make it your own- Possibly a farm-to-table or a spectacular venue. There is so much potential use for this farm as it is currently generating storage income.

3 bedroom | 2 bathroom | 1,760 sq ft | 31.45 acres

$1,200,000

MLS: 1696660

