5 Acre Organic Hobby Farm – 5890 Barr Road Ferndale, WA 98248

Organic Hobby Farm on 5 acres with excellent soils. Attention to detail resonates through this property. Updated farmhouse with two main floor master suites, a full finished basement and large living room. Well maintained, with a new roof in 2016, new windows in 2015, new furnace in 2015. Extensive landscaping, 57 tree orchard, vineyard, 14 raised garden beds, perennial vegetable crops. 4,032 sq foot barn with stalls, hay loft, attached shop/parlor, new roof in 2006. Great pasture for livestock. MLS# 1192190. 5890 Barr Road Ferndale, WA 98248.

Offered at $465,000

