16.5 Acre Property – 5568 Boyer Rd Bellingham, WA

16.5 acre property, zoned R5, in the Meridian School District. Large 2200 sq ft building separated into an 800 sq ft residence and 1440 sq ft shop. Residence has living room, kitchen with eating space, 2 bathrooms and a Master Bedroom. Above the residence is an 800 sq ft loft. RV hook up, and large roll up door and vaulted ceilings are perfect for boat or RV. Awesome property for a private estate. 3 bedroom septic, water association; eligible for building permit. 5568 Boyer Rd Bellingham, WA 98226. MLS # 1139082.

Offered at $637,500

More Info

www.AllisonTrimble.com

Allison Trimble | Sally Newton



allisontrimblerealestate@gmail.com

360-961-5537

www.allisontrimble.com

Coastal Realty on Facebook