fbpx

525 Sage Hills Dr – Wenatchee, WA

by

Bring your animals to this perfectly flat 2.59 acre property with a barn! Great horse property! Close to Sage Hills Trailhead and Number 1 Canyon.  Home was built in 1928 and then taken down to the studs in 1994 and rebuilt. 2 bedrooms on main floor with full bath in between. Kitchen, laundry and 1/2 bath also on main. Master suite upstairs with a double ensuite. Lower level set up with kitchen, living, bathroom & bedroom for rental income potential and 1/2 of the lower level is unfinished so bring your ideas! 2 car garage, single car garage & shop all in a country setting close to town. Easy to see!

4 bedroom | 4 bath | 3,804 sq ft | 2.6 acres

Price:$769,000

MLS# 1665971

 

 

Kayli Sells, Coldwell Banker Cascade Real Estate

[email protected]

509-669-0087

This article sponsored by:
LMF - Winter super dose daily

My Website

Leave a Comment

Love our magazine?Pre-order your subscription today.

Be safe and have it conveniently delivered to your door each month.

Articles geared towards care and training of horses in the Northwest and people making a difference in the horse industry, all for less than a cup of flavored coffee each month!

Get More Information

Pre-order your subscription today!