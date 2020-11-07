525 Sage Hills Dr – Wenatchee, WA

Bring your animals to this perfectly flat 2.59 acre property with a barn! Great horse property! Close to Sage Hills Trailhead and Number 1 Canyon. Home was built in 1928 and then taken down to the studs in 1994 and rebuilt. 2 bedrooms on main floor with full bath in between. Kitchen, laundry and 1/2 bath also on main. Master suite upstairs with a double ensuite. Lower level set up with kitchen, living, bathroom & bedroom for rental income potential and 1/2 of the lower level is unfinished so bring your ideas! 2 car garage, single car garage & shop all in a country setting close to town. Easy to see!
4 bedroom | 4 bath | 3,804 sq ft | 2.6 acres
Price:$769,000
Kayli Sells, Coldwell Banker Cascade Real Estate
509-669-0087
