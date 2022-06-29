525 Sage Hills Dr, Wenatchee, WA ~ Horse Lovers Dream

by

HORSE LOVERS DREAM PROPERTY in WENATCHEE, WA
525 Sage Hills Drive
With historic 80 year old 3 stall barn on the Edge of Town!!

Impeccable Home, completely updated in 1994, situated on 2.67 flat acres with 3 shares Wenatchee Reclamation water.  Feature Kitchen overlooks the family room with access to the oversized enjoyable wrap-around deck giving nearly 270 degree view of #1 Canyon, Wenatchee, and breathtaking panoramic views east over the Badger Mountain Plateau and beyond in Douglas County.

This 4 bedroom, 4 bath home 3700 sq.ft. home includes a spacious master suite on the upper level that is truly one-of-a-kind with walk-in-closets and private deck. The main level has a full kitchen, living room, bedroom and bath and laundry with separate walk-in access. Lower level includes fully finished studio, 4th bedroom with private access and 500+ sq. ft. unfinished to add bedrooms or family space. This HOME also features a large attached 2 car garage, detached 1 car garage with shop, RV PARKING and 3 stall BARN. Great horse property!

Don’t overlook the hard-to-come-by shares of Wenatchee Reclamation irrigation water,  making this the perfect spot for horses, farm animals, hobby farm, even a few wine grapes. 2 blocks to Sage Hills Loops with 12 miles of public access trails for hiking and biking. View additional photos on Zillow.

4 bedroom | 4 bath | 3,804 sq ft | 2.67 acres

Price:$879,000

MLS# 1949501

Chelsea Fennell

Coldwell Banker Cascade

(509) 381-6525

Email: chelsea@cbcascade.com

close

Join the conversation:

Leave a Comment