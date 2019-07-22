Come Enjoy the Hobby Farm Life! Sumas, WA

Darling 3 bedroom cinder block home on nearly 10 creekside acres. Fenced pastures, wood barn with hay loft and 24’ x 60’ barn/shop. Lots of updates; new roof, vapor barrier, upgraded well and sump pump in 2018. New toilet and plumbing in 2016. New septic tank 2014. All new bedroom carpet, kitchen, bathroom and utility flooring + new paint. Wood shed is stocked for your wood-burning fireplace. Sumas schools. Home is completely move in ready. Come enjoy the hobby farm life! 5239 Reese Hill Road, Sumas WA 98295. MLS # 1483941.

Offered at $328,000

Listed by:

Windermere Real Estate



Windermere Equestrian Living – The North Group

Tresie Wiersma 360-815-5208 tresie@windermere.com