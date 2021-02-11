5031 Elder Road Ferndale, WA: Broken Auger Farm – 11 acres of private equestrian facility perfection

Allison Trimble has a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science from Cal Poly, SLO. After her graduation in 1999, Allison started Coastal Equine and has been training and competing in cowhorse, reining and cutting events. She has had marked success in the show pen boasting many titles and championships.

Willfully Guided is an educational program based on Allison’s training process. For more information visit: www.willfullyguided.com

Allison is also a Realtor specializing in horse properties, hobby and commercial farms, and family housing. She combines her experience in the horse industry with her lifelong involvement in real estate to help clients find their perfect property. Learn more at www.coastalrealtywa.com