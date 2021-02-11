fbpx

5031 Elder Road Ferndale, WA: Broken Auger Farm – 11 acres of private equestrian facility perfection

Boasting unobstructed views of Mount Baker and the Twin Sisters, the timeless cedar shingle home offers ample natural light and tasteful wood finishes. Thoughtfully planned, the barn is just steps away with 5 large stalls with automatic waterers, runs, and tack room. 17’X46′ attached, heated storage area. 20′ X 48′ equipment shed with sliding doors. 8’X12′ shavings bunker. Seven large pastures featuring 4 run-in stalls. 62’X192′ indoor arena with raised viewing platform, mirrors, sound system and custom footing. Full court outdoor dressage arena with judge’s booth. 60′ all weather roundpen, compost slab, 16’X20′ garden shed, 12’X16′ greenhouse and fenced garden area.

 

3 bedrooms | 2.5 bathrooms | 2,661 sq ft | 11.09 acres

$1,200,000

Listing # NWM1726052

 

 


