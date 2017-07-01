5 Private Acres – 6426 Everson Goshen Rd Everson, WA

Enjoy a cup of coffee and watch the sun rise over Mount Baker and your 5 private acres from the large patio. Single story 1560 sq ft home with open floor plan. Large kitchen with granite countertops, lots of cabinet space and island seating. Mountain view from the dining area. 2 large bedrooms, but could be converted back to 3 bedroom or add on! Concrete floors, utility room, plenty of storage. Barn with 2 stalls and feed/tack area. Fenced and ready for critters. 6426 Everson Goshen Rd Everson, WA 98247. MLS # 1147137.

Offered at $419,000

