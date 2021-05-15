42805 SE 164th St, North Bend, WA – 3+ acres with mountain vistas

Forever Northwest feel that will stand the test of time! Nestled to perfection with surrounding mountain vistas and forested backdrops offering uncompromised privacy! Dramatic clerestory entry with see through easterly views! Massive Great room kitchen, new appliances, wide plank hardwoods throughout main floor, ensuite bedrooms, master suite with spa 5 piece bath, walk-in closets, dual vanities & attached den/office. Library area, formal dining room, laundry with attached atrium potting room. 5 Car garage parking + covered carport. Tremendous entertainment size decking with built-in benches, covered outdoor living and lovely hardscaped patios surrounding rear of home. Built-in garden beds, hot tub, fully fenced rear yard with black cyclone fencing.
3 bedrooms | 3 baths | 3,911 sq ft | 3.38 acres
$1,799,000
MLS: 1766164
