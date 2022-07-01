4205 Arnie Road Blaine, WA – Picturesque Country Estate

My story might be similar to yours and that is, I love living and working in this part of the Pacific Northwest! We might be on different chapters in our lives but you probably work hard for what you have just like me.

Since 2003, I’ve had the exceptionally good fortune to sell residential and equestrian properties full time. My goal is to help you successfully navigate the buying or selling process and be your advocate every step of the way. As a Windermere Equestrian Living Specialist, I am truly dedicated to the equestrian way of life. I live and breathe horses and real estate every single day. Real Estate is more than just a hobby for me it’s a passion. Whether you’re buying a residential or acreage property, the most important part of my work is you, my client, so you can have a successful closing.

Office; 360-354-4455 x380 | Cell: 360-815-5208 | E: tresie@windermere.com | https://tresie.withwre.com