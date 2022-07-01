4205 Arnie Road Blaine, WA – Picturesque Country Estate

Picturesque country estate positioned on 50 acres of rolling pastureland on the West side of Whatcom County. Custom built in 2019, this home is a true masterpiece with high end finishes throughout its modern farmhouse design. High ceilings, custom cabinetry, radiant floor heat, theatre room and each bedroom has its own bathroom. Separate two-bedroom guest house over 3 bay shop. Long paved driveway well off the road for ultimate privacy. With 45 useable acres there are many areas to build your own covered arena and barn plus adequate pasture space to fence and cross fence. Quiet, peaceful, country setting and yet easy access to I-5 and Canada to the North. 4205 Arnie Road Blaine WA 98230. Contact Tresie Wiersma for more details. 

5 bedroom | 5 bathroom | 4,206 sq ft | 49.72 acres

$2,700,000

MLS #1944433

 

