42 Spradlin Rd Elma, WA – Farmer’s Paradise

Welcome to Your New Farmer’s Paradise!

With 18 (+) acres and 6 fully-fenced fields, your animals will have more than enough room to thrive! This property is complete with a 4 stall barn, a heated tack/storage room, a 50×50’ dog kennel, a covered 2 run dog kennel with septic, and let’s not forget, your very own arena to ride your horses whenever you want! That’s not all, if you’re interested in raising your own beef, this property is also equipped with a feedlot set up on a 40×60’ cement pad! Spend your days on the farm and then come back to enjoy your fully updated home with features including but not limited to a new metal roof, windows, exterior and interior paint, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen! This home truly has it all!

3 bedroom | 1.75 bathroom | 1,616 sq ft | 18.6 acres

$765,000

MLS: 1956154

Contact Ashley today 360-790-1671

As your professional real estate advisor, I focus on client satisfaction. My business is about service and I am not happy until you are happy. My years in the business have provided me the experience to assist you with nearly every real estate need. Whether it’s finding you a home, finding the best loan, or helping you getting the most out of selling your home I am here to guide you. If there is anything you need, please let me know. E: ashley@nfrrealty.com | C: 360-790-1671 | W: ashley.nfrrealty.com