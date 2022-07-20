42 Spradlin Rd Elma, WA – Farmer’s Paradise

by
42 Spradlin Rd Elma WA Ashley Larson Farmer’s Paradise

Welcome to Your New Farmer’s Paradise!

With 18 (+) acres and 6 fully-fenced fields, your animals will have more than enough room to thrive! This property is complete with a 4 stall barn, a heated tack/storage room, a 50×50’ dog kennel, a covered 2 run dog kennel with septic, and let’s not forget, your very own arena to ride your horses whenever you want! That’s not all, if you’re interested in raising your own beef, this property is also equipped with a feedlot set up on a 40×60’ cement pad! Spend your days on the farm and then come back to enjoy your fully updated home with features including but not limited to a new metal roof, windows, exterior and interior paint, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen! This home truly has it all!

3 bedroom | 1.75 bathroom | 1,616 sq ft | 18.6 acres

$765,000

MLS: 1956154

Contact Ashley today 360-790-1671

42 Spradlin Rd Elma WA Ashley Larson Farmer’s Paradise
close

Join the conversation:

Leave a Comment