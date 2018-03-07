→PENDING← Turn of the Century Home on 5 Acres – Skookumchuck Valley

Turn of the Century 1888 sq. ft Home on Five Acres in the Beautiful Skookumchuck Valley, bring your horses!

Freshly painted exterior, 4 bed, 2 bath with claw foot bathtub and farm stove. Nice back/side deck. 36×48 – 5 stall barn with cement isle way, tack room and area for hot water wash rack or tack up with 12×36 loft. 3 stalls complete with slider doors and stall mats. Room for paddocks off the stalls. Separate partially fenced pastures, ready to finish for turnout, with a few mature trees. Room for a round pen. Outdoor, or possibly covered, arena. 16×20 garage and 14×16 shop with concrete floors. Plus, an 8×12 chicken coop, 6×8 greenhouse and garden area. Come see this rare opportunity in Skookumchuck Valley before it’s gone! 4025 Skookumchuck Rd SE, Tenino, WA 98589. MLS#1242381.

Offered at $360,000.00

Contact Susan Jackson – Keller Williams Realty South Sound

susan.jackson@kw.com or 360-388-6925.

