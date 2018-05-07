LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION!



Put 35 years of real estate sales experience to work for you…over 150 million in real estate sales! Duncan has 55 years of being owned by his horses and dogs and 20 years in Western Washington. When it’s time to find the right home or sell yours we know what you’re looking for!

Duncan Newland • (360) 303-4771 • duncannewland@cbbain.com

Bellingham, WA | 4BD/ 1 BA

Live and keep your horses on nearly 5 acres of property boasting one of the finest locations in the county. Offering an enclosed indoor arena nestled near one of Whatcom county’s most beautiful lakes. Fly fisherman will love this one!

All that a horse and sports oriented family could desire only 20 minutes from the center of Bellingham.

Ride indoors when necessary and then onto the trail all while living on a storybook country road where hardly a car goes by. Ravens Hill offers 20 box stalls, an enclosed indoor arena, flat pastures with some of the world‘s most prolific grasses, a huge shop with large double doors, a basketball practice court, and is surrounded by hundred year old fruit trees and oaks.

A 4 bedroom 1 bath 1,942 SqFt home built in 1920 with all the charm of the era features a brand new roof and a front porch that everyone dreams of.

Ravens Hill Farm boasts every amenity. Don’t miss your opportunity to own this one of a kind equestrian and recreation paradise. 3941 Squalicum Lake Rd Bellingham, WA 98226.

Contact:

