Charming Craftsman home on 5 acre Equestrian Facility. 60′ x 120′ indoor arena with rubber composite/sand footing and 10 attached stalls (4 extra large) with runs. Additional barn with 10 stalls, tack room, feed room and runs. Detached 4 car shop with covered trailer parking. The cozy home features a brand new roof, natural gas range, large main floor master bedroom and new carpet. Cross fenced pastures, mature fruit trees, garden space, and minutes to trail riding. 3941 Squalicum Lake Rd Bellingham, WA 98226. MLS # 1348973.
Offered at $699,000
More Info
