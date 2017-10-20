Real Estate

Custom Home on 22 Private Acres – 3780 Gilmore Rd Everson WA

Custom Home on 22 Private Acres – 3780 Gilmore Rd Everson WA
NW Horse Source

Custom home on 22 private acres. 4668 sq feet of living space featuring exposed timber beams, skylights, hickory cabinetry, vaulted ceilings, radiant heat, hardwood floors, spacious kitchen & solarium. Mud/utility room, upstairs Master Suite, with WIC & private balcony. Shop features garage, workshop, attached greenhouse & upstairs finished living space. Garden space, patio, fire pit, chicken coop & storage canopy. 4 stall barn with tack room, hayloft, feed room, wood storage, runs & arena. 3780 Gilmore Rd, Everson, WA 98247. MLS # 1207686.

Offered at $749,000
Allison Trimble | Sally Newton
allisontrimblerealestate@gmail.com
360-961-5537
www.allisontrimble.com
