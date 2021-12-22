36th Annual Idaho Horse Expo – April 8-10, 2022

The 36th annual Idaho Horse Expo will be held April 8-10, 2022 at the Ford Idaho Horse Park in Nampa, Idaho. If you are a horse lover of any age, you can’t miss this event. The Expo features internationally known clinicians as well as local clinicians and trainers.

The featured clinicians are Julie Goodnight and Julien Beaugnon from Virginia, who is conducting a 2 day clinic on liberty training. Julien is a past trainer for Cavalla. He brings many years of training horses for liberty and trick acts.

Idaho Horse Expo will also feature many local clinicians presenting in-hand training, ground training, Cowboy Dressage, Ranch Riding, Colt Starting, Jumping, Classical Dressage, etc.

Featured events will be the Breed Showcase where 10 breeds of horses will exhibit a freestyle routine and a short explanation about their breed. Following the Breed Showcase will be Fiesta Night highlighting our Spanish Breeds and the Esparamuza Drill Team.

Back by popular demand will be the Queen and Royalty Fashion Show Saturday afternoon.

Saturday evening will be the Saturday Night Gala celebrating Idaho Horses and riders in music routines and skits. See dancing horses and some of the finest horses in the state. Following the Gala will be Jousting with Brian & Elise Dix.

Each day in the Large Round Pen, there will be 3 colt starter demonstrations with 3 different trainers. MountainTrail will again be featured in the Stampeders Arena showcasing Master Riders from Mountain Trail competitions.

There will be over a 100 vendors, so you can shop to your heart’s content. Meet Miss Rodeo Idaho and many other queens from rodeo courts throughout the region.

For those who want to better their horsemanship, we have five clinics over the three days to do just that. There will be an Equine Kindergarten Clinic, negotiating trail obstacles, basic horsemanship/fun with your horse and Cowboy Dressage .

Blue Ribbon Private Treaty Horse Sale is back!! Great place to sell or buy a horse where the seller and buyer do the bartering and you can try before you buy.

K ids Activities are always a hit and we will have Breyer Horse painting with a model horse show to follow each day. Stick Horse Activities and races. Bouncy horses and many more activities for youngsters and remember Kids 12 and under get in FREE all three days!!!

As for more competitions, an ETS (Equestrian Trail Sports) competition will be held on Sunday and Treasure Valley Whips plan a cross country obstacle driving competition.

Sunday will be a cowboy church service!! A Youth Day will have presentations geared towards youth and all youth 17 -13 will get in ½ price. Hope to see you there!!! For more information contact Idaho Horse Council at 208-465-5477 or idahohorsecouncil@yahoo.com www.idahohorsecouncil.com

