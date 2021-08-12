3635 Y Rd, Bellingham, WA – Charming hobby farm on 5 acres

Charming hobby farm nestled in a storybook-setting on shy 5 acres. This well cared for cedar-sided home exudes pride in ownership with fresh interior paint and new flooring throughout. Open floorplan, vaulted ceilings & additional bonus room create a functional and inviting space. The large main floor master bedroom with en suite bath includes an attached private patio perfect for savoring nature or soaking up the afternoon sun. Enjoy acres of level fenced pasture, a 3-4 stall barn with attached paddocks, outdoor riding arena, chicken coop, walking trails and multiple outbuildings perfect for any hobby. Fantastic Bellingham location, close town with all the pleasures of country living. Miles of horseback riding and hiking trails close by.

3 bedroom | 2 bathrooms | 1,934 sq ft | 4.58 acres

$750,000

MLS: #1823095

