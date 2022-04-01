3635 Haxton Way, Bellingham, WA – Private waterfront horse back riding & beachfront

Gated and serene waterfront equestrian property on 14+ beautiful acres with a view of epic sunsets & the San Juan Islands. Approx. 6,000 sqft shop w/ potential for living quarters. 5 horse stalls, outdoor riding arena, a separate professional horse trail course & heated tack room. The home lives spaciously w/ 4 bed 2 bath house w/ large deck & views of the water, all ready for your vision to make it the sanctuary you’ve been dreaming of. RR5A zoning and 4 water shares for development potential. (buyer to verify)

4 bedroom | 2 bathroom

MLS: 1877072

$1,750,000