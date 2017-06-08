Marketplace

3634 Deer Park – Port Angeles, WA
2 Bedroom 3 Bathroom, 2864 sqft home. Outstanding equestrian property on 18 acres on Olympic Peninsula has been a working horse ranch. New Zealand 9-cable fencing with vinyl covering; large corral with run-in protection; large stalls; paddock; barn; 2 ponds and seasonal creek. Home custom designed in 2009 to resemble rustic ranch house, with lodge pole paneling and solid fir beams, but modern updates: Jenn-Air stove, Bosch dishwasher, central vac, high-speed internet. River rock fireplace; up-close view of the Olympic Mountains. 3634 Deer Park, Port Angeles, WA. MLS# 1136037

Offered at $649,000

Carolyn Dodds
Windermere Sequim-East
360-460-9248
cdodds@olypen.com

3634 Deer Park Front of House Barn Stalls  3634 Deer Park House Barn Paddock  3634 Deer Park House Front  3634 Deer Park House Back3634 Deer Park Paddock  3634 Deer Park Pasture

