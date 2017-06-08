2 Bedroom 3 Bathroom, 2864 sqft home. Outstanding equestrian property on 18 acres on Olympic Peninsula has been a working horse ranch. New Zealand 9-cable fencing with vinyl covering; large corral with run-in protection; large stalls; paddock; barn; 2 ponds and seasonal creek. Home custom designed in 2009 to resemble rustic ranch house, with lodge pole paneling and solid fir beams, but modern updates: Jenn-Air stove, Bosch dishwasher, central vac, high-speed internet. River rock fireplace; up-close view of the Olympic Mountains. 3634 Deer Park, Port Angeles, WA. MLS# 1136037
