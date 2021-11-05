3498 Mack Road Everson, WA – well-appointed equestrian farm on 19.7 acres

Welcome to this well-appointed equestrian farm on 19.7 acres w/a single-level home, detached office & multiple outbuildings. Nicely updated 4 bedroom home has open concept w/multiple living spaces. Open concept, hickory cabinets, granite counters, bamboo floors & stone wrapped fireplace. Guest bedroom has 1/2 bath, master has fully renovated bath suite.

3- stall horse barn w/hay storage, tack room, parts room & multiple enclosed storage bays. Separate 4 bay shop w/shaving bin, 60’x96′ all-weather sand arena, 2 wells plus irrigation rights. Separate manufactured home used as a commercial office.

Various fruit trees, inside & outside entertaining space, ample parking, workable layout, fully fenced & cross fenced. Quiet county feel yet 15 minutes to Bellingham.

4 bedroom | 4 bathroom | 2,327 sq ft | 19.7 acres

$995,000

MLS: 1860118

 

