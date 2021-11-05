3498 Mack Road Everson, WA – well-appointed equestrian farm on 19.7 acres

Welcome to this well-appointed equestrian farm on 19.7 acres w/a single-level home, detached office & multiple outbuildings. Nicely updated 4 bedroom home has open concept w/multiple living spaces. Open concept, hickory cabinets, granite counters, bamboo floors & stone wrapped fireplace. Guest bedroom has 1/2 bath, master has fully renovated bath suite.
3- stall horse barn w/hay storage, tack room, parts room & multiple enclosed storage bays. Separate 4 bay shop w/shaving bin, 60’x96′ all-weather sand arena, 2 wells plus irrigation rights. Separate manufactured home used as a commercial office.
Various fruit trees, inside & outside entertaining space, ample parking, workable layout, fully fenced & cross fenced. Quiet county feel yet 15 minutes to Bellingham.
4 bedroom | 4 bathroom | 2,327 sq ft | 19.7 acres
$995,000
MLS: 1860118
My story might be similar to yours and that is, I love living and working in this part of the Pacific Northwest! We might be on different chapters in our lives but you probably work hard for what you have just like me.
Since 2003, I’ve had the exceptionally good fortune to sell residential and equestrian properties full time. My goal is to help you successfully navigate the buying or selling process and be your advocate every step of the way. As a Windermere Equestrian Living Specialist, I am truly dedicated to the equestrian way of life. I live and breathe horses and real estate every single day. Real Estate is more than just a hobby for me it’s a passion. Whether you’re buying a residential or acreage property, the most important part of my work is you, my client, so you can have a successful closing.
