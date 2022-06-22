3430 Liberty Road, Dallas, Oregon ~ Beautiful Equestrian Facility

Beautiful Equestrian Facility on 40 acres with 3 homes. This property features 27+ stalls, 60×120 indoor area, outdoor arena, shop, hay barn, RV hookups, Trails for riding or hiking, marketable timber, multiple fenced pastures, tack rooms, wash rack, shavings storage, trailer parking and more! Primary Residence is remodeled with custom milled wood, wood floors and woodstove. Farm Dwelling is a 2015 built, 1512 sq ft 3 bed 2 bath home. Apartment with bedroom, kitchen, laundry and living room with pellet stove.

40 acres | 3 homes | Barn + Indoor Arena | Trails

$1,300,000

MLS: #792931

For More Information Contact Tory Boline: toryboline@gmail.com

