3320 165th Avenue SE Snohomish, WA – 5 acre hobby farm

Peaceful hobby farm with a large manufactured home on 5 fenced acres. 2640 square feet, open floorplan, high ceilings, huge rooms, master suite with a bath off master, and an office that could easily be used as a third bedroom. Formal dining room, picture windows, and ample living space. Sit on the back deck and drink in the bright and sunny scenic pasture below, fenced in white vinyl. Concrete slab in place for parking or building a garage. Livestock barn has 5 stalls, 2 of which are oversized birthing stalls, and a tack/equipment room. Plenty of room for gardening, livestock, or a multitude of other hobbies.

2 bedroom | 2 baths | 2,640 sq ft | 5 acres

$650,000

Listing # 1772205