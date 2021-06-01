3235 Bay Rd, Ferndale WA – Nearly 12 idyllic acres

Idyllic setting on shy 12 acres, with a perfect combination of pasture and woods. This gorgeous split level home has been tastefully refurbished top to bottom. Kitchen has new ss appliances, sink and lighting. New carpet, luxury vinyl plank, ceramic tile, closet doors, and beautiful new front door. All wiring and light fixtures are upgraded, and a brand new furnace. Bathrooms have new plumbing, wiring, tubs, showers, toilets and sinks. Wood burning fireplace in the living room. Fresh paint inside and out. Huge picture windows let in the natural light and serene setting that surrounds. 2 car attached garage, super nice detached garage/shop, garden shed, 2 story woodworking shop. Mature organic fruit trees, garden and room for dreams to grow!

3 bedroom | 1 1/2 baths | 1,746 sq ft | 11.88 acres

$819,000

MLS: 1775229



