Immaculate Equestrian Facility – Sedro Woolley, WA

Immaculate Equestrian Facility on private 20 acres. Two custom homes leave nothing to be desired. Featuring tasteful finishes, fireplaces, heat pumps, cement plank siding, generous garages and wired with generators. Well-designed horse facility offers 92×192 arena, 19 12×12 stalls, hay storage, 6 equipment bays, shavings bunker, ample wash rack, large tack room with radiant floor heat, and bathroom all under one roof. Appeals to even the most discerning horseman. 30142 Walberg Rd, Sedro Woolley, WA 98284. MLS# 1256680.

Offered at $1,750,000

Allison Trimble | Sally Newton | Blake Westhoff


allisontrimblerealestate@gmail.com
360-961-5537
www.allisontrimble.com
