3 simple website tools for your equine website

Want to save some time? 3 simple website tools to save you time.

1. If you need to SAFETLY send a password to someone. Use: https://transfer.pw. Paste the password in to the website and it creates a secret one-time use link you can email to someone. This means the password isn’t left in an email trail for a hacker to find. Of course, you have a problem if someone has already hacked the recipient’s email and the hacker is the first to click the link & reveal the password. If you want to add some complexity, send the password with Transfer.pw but remove the last 2 characters. Then let your friend know what 2 characters to add on to the password. Whew! That’s a lot of work to send a password, eh?

2. Need to create a complex password. https://www.lastpass.com/password-generator is a quick easy website to use to create complex passwords.

3. Use Canva.com to create, edit, and publish images for social media & your website. (No offense Photoshop, but don’t waste your time trying to learn it.)

Hope it helps your daily process!

Other than being an high-school math and science teacher (and basketball coach) in South America for 5 years, in the early 2000s I, along with several partners, launched Tech Help, Big Fresh, and later RealLaunch.com. Our focus was always on helping businesses, realtors, and non-profit organizations succeed in the rapidly changing IT & web environment. I’ve had the opportunity to be involved with several exciting web-based projects like Giving Anonymously (peer-to-peer anonymous giving) and CharityDirector (a workplace giving tool). My family and I love living in Bellingham, WA.