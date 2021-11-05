3 New Horse Riding Apps for Horse Owners

iPhone & Android apps have become hugely popular over the last few years. And whether you love going for trail rides, want to track your horse rides, improve your dressage & flatwork or try out some new polework exercises, there is an app out there for you. Here is our list of most useful equestrian apps, in no particular order.

Dressage Hero – tests & lessons:

Dressage Hero is a flatwork & dressage training app designed for both English & western riders. It offers a simple way to improve your dressage skills at home. So no need to travel! It’s perfect for all levels, and starts with novice level ‘walk only’ tests, which are perfect to get started.

One of my favourite features of this app are the audio editions of all dressage tests – so you can listen while you ride.

If you are an instructor or ride with friends at a barn or yard, you’ll also find creative games to try out in the arena, plus some very fun dressage games for multiple riders. This app is suitable for all levels & breeds of horses.

Cost: Free.

Website: www.dressagehero.com

Download Apple: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ dressage-hero-tests-lessons/ id1589059127

Download Google: https://play.google.com/store/ apps/details?id=com.GreyPony. dressage

Rideable Horse Riding Tracker:

If you want to keep track of when you ride your horse, what type of schooling you do & save notes on your training with your horse, Rideable is the app for you. It’s very easy to use & you can track your progress with your horse daily. It also includes a library of useful groundwork & riding ideas. One feature I liked was the motivational messages & tips to help you improve your skills. This app works well for all horse riding disciplines & can track up to 8 horses.

Cost: Free.

Website: www.rideableapp.com

Download Apple: https://apps.apple.com/app/ rideable-horse-riding-tracker/ id1581776120#?platform=iphone

Download Google: https://play.google.com/store/ apps/details?id=com. horseridingtracker.rideable

Polework Horse Riding Exercises:

When training it’s important to incorporate exercises which are beneficial for our horses’ health. Polework exercises have been proved to create increased bend and flexibility through the body, improves rhythm and coordination & strengthens and engages the back, hindquarters, and topline. The Polework Exercises app includes 12 free useful groundwork & riding pole work ideas & layouts. Polework exercises are also great to develop suppleness, elasticity, and range of motion of the limbs and joints, encourage the horse to become lighter in front and lift up the forehand & helps improve stride lengthening and collection.

So if you are looking for a way to add fun & creativity to your sessions, while also working on suppleness & topline, this Polework app would be perfect.

Cost: Free.

Download Google: https://play.google.com/store/ apps/details?id=greypony. polework.com

Download Apple: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ polework-horse-riding-lessons/ id1585128162