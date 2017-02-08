3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, updated manufactured home. Open floor plan, walk in closet, soaker tub, tasteful laminate floors, skylights, tile countertops. 24′ X 48′ insulated and heated shop with 220 power. Lovely territorial view. Chicken coops, and 10×10 goat house. Excellent hobby farm, but zoned for development. There are many options for this piece of prime Bellingham acreage. 1590 Cammack Rd, Bellingham 98226. MLS # 1072889.
Offered at $599,000
More Info
www.AllisonTrimble.com
Allison Trimble | Sally Newton
Email: allisontrimblerealestate@gmail.com
Phone: 360-961-5537
www.allisontrimble.com
Allison Trimble: Coastal Realty on Facebook
Google+
RSS