274 Kelly Rd Bellingham, Washington

Private 5 acre estate property in prime location. Single story 3 bed, 2 bath, home with open floor plan, wood stove, custom countertops, maple flooring, and attached 2 car garage. Trex deck extends out to the beautiful, iris lined pond, stocked with bass, with an island featuring a rock and glass gazebo. Shop with vaulted ceilings and tall roll up doors. Finished space above the shop includes a 420 sq ft apartment. Barn with lean-tos off each side and a round pen. 274 Kelly Rd Bellingham, Washington 98226. MLS # 1147154.

Offered at $637,500

More Info

www.AllisonTrimble.com

Allison Trimble | Sally Newton



allisontrimblerealestate@gmail.com

360-961-5537

www.allisontrimble.com

Coastal Realty on Facebook