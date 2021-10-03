2718 381st St S, Roy, WA 98580: 2 Spurs Ranch

2 Spurs Ranch: where charm meets function. This thoughtfully designed, working equestrian property features a lovely 3 bed, 2 bath Timberland Home on 5 cross-fenced acres. Cute, open floorplan & upgraded flooring. Two fully matted barns with 10 stalls including large oversized foaling stalls, attached paddocks, tack room and hot water. Huge 110/150 x 280 ft outdoor riding arena on natural sand with clay base. Beautiful pastures, 50 ft round pen, chicken coop and covered trailer & equipment parking. Three car detached garage with 220 amp service. Gorgeous garden and flower beds with mature fruit trees. A truly “turn-key” horse property complete with fresh exterior paint and new roofs on both barns. FairPoint Highspeed phone and internet!
3 bedroom | 2 bathroom | 1,843 q ft | 5.03 acres
$725,000
MLS: 1846492
