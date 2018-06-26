Exceptional Horse Property – Camano Island, WA

Exceptional horse property on 5 level acres! 2 stall barn with tack room and hay storage. Property is fully fenced and ready for your animals! Inside the home is a beautiful chef’s kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances and granite. Cherry wood cabinets, floors and built-ins both up and down. Vermont Castings fireplace in family room heats the whole house! Great entertaining spaces in this 4270 ASF home. Many extra rooms plus 4 bedrooms, a den and master on main level. Private gated entry on both sides of the circular driveway, on a dead end street. New water heater, new carpet, new interior paint. Basically a NEW HOUSE! Also has heat pump, auto generator, and water softener. Partially finished basement affords loads of storage! A true oasis minutes to parks, beaches and over bridge to Snohomish County! No FERRY and only a little over an hour north of Seattle. MLS # 1286667. 265 Amanda Lane Camano Island, WA 98282.

Offered at $798,500

Contact Laurie Caniglia for more information:

360-540-8057 | lcanig@earthlink.net





Laurie Caniglia

Phone: (360) 540-8057

Email: lcanig@earthlink.net

Find us on Facebook!