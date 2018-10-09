Build Your Forever Dream Home – Woodland, WA

Enjoy the privacy and peacefulness of 65+ acres! This serene property is home to abundant wildlife, including owls, geese, deer, hawks, beaver and elk. Build your dream home, set up horse pasture, log the timber…the possibilities are endless!

The home site has been cleared and is the perfect place to build your dream home, complete with river and territorial views! Private well, private septic and electricity are on the property. The well is 50 feet deep and pumps 25 gallons per minute. In addition, there is a natural spring, 3 seasonal creeks, and property is near lakes and the Lewis River.

The manufactured home on the property was built in 1973 and has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 854 sq. ft. plus a carport. This incredible property is located only 2.5 miles from I-5 and is close shopping, restaurants and the new Ilani Casino. 2615 NW Hayes Rd Woodland, WA 98674. MLS # 18456189.

Offered at $795,000

