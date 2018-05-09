Well Designed Horse Property – 2442 Mt Baker Hwy Bellingham, WA

Expansive views fill the picture windows of this well designed horse property. Generous room size, vaulted ceilings, custom built-ins, butler’s pantry, large utility room and massive deck. Private upstairs master suite and office. Fully finished basement with kitchen. 3 car attached garage, covered trailer parking, 36′ X 30′ shop and garden. Well maintained gravel and sacrifice area surround the 2 stall barn with hay storage and tack room. Cross fenced pastures, outdoor arena, minutes to town. 2442 Mount Baker Hwy Bellingham, WA 98226.

Offered at $847,000

