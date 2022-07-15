24221 NE Union Hill Rd, Redmond, WA – Shelburne North Farm

Shelburne North Farm 24221 NE Union Hill Rd Redmond WA

Shelburne North Farm ~ Redmond

Landmark horse facility in the heart of Union Hill, Redmond. Shelburne North Farm, turn key components suited for multiple trainers and disciplines making this a tremendous offering in the equestrian community. 66’x198′ indoor arena with Polytrack footing and bleacher seating. 150’x300′ outdoor arena with Silica sand fiber. Additional outdoor, round pen, covered Equicizer, 2 barns, 30+ stalls with mattress base main barn, in-ground Theraplate, multiple tack room, office, grooming bays and much more. Two, 2014 lodge style modular homes, main home with covered outdoor kitchen, living and hot tub. Multiple bay shop, tremendous storage and space on this 12 acre site. Semi truck suitable, dual gated entry, city water and private well.

2 bedroom | 2 bathroom | 2,222 sq ft | 12.15 acres

$4,395,000

MLS: 1959070

