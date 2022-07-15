24221 NE Union Hill Rd, Redmond, WA – Shelburne North Farm

For over 30 years Maria has been helping clients purchase and sell equestrian properties, luxury acreage homes, and country estates. She is a renowned and trusted leader in this unique and complex niche, offering clients the perspective, knowledge and guidance to reach their real estate goals. Maria not only loves the country estate and equestrian lifestyle; she lives it. She lives on a horse farm in Bellevue and has been an avid competitor in multiple disciplines for decades. She brings the same passion, commitment and integrity to everything she does, including making real estate dreams come true.

E: maria@mariadanieli.com | C: 206-650-3015 | W: http://mariadanieli.com