1.17 Acre Hobby Farm –  239 E Pole Rd Lynden, WA

Mount Baker Views from this fully maximized 1.17 acre hobby farm in the Meridian School District. Tastefully updated home with generous living space, oversized one car garage, and a fenced back yard. Beautiful lawn, RV and trailer parking, and a huge fenced pasture that also serves as an arena. Barn offers a run in stall, workshop, hay and equipment storage. Excellent soils offer optimum drainage and allow this property live like 5 acres would in most other parts of the county. Great location! 239 E Pole Rd Lynden, WA 98264. MLS # 1289731.
Offered at $375,000
