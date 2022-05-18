23001 NE 72nd St, Redmond, WA – Treasured Union Hill Oasis

by

Cherished Union Hill oasis. Offers tranquil country living on over 2 retreat-like acres in a most desirable location. A multi-use property with room to roam, water features and undeniable privacy all in one. Tasteful Tri-level home with open beamed ceilings, hardwoods throughout main living spaces and main floor primary bedroom with 5 piece stone bath. Spacious Great room living space, grand kitchen island, dining area with access to full length entertainment size deck overlooking waterfall, landscaped grounds and gardens. Rec room + 4th extra finished room/bedroom off garage with separate entrance. Gated property, level acreage, parked out spaces and an exceptional 4 dual bay detached shop/garage offers parking for 10 with roll up doors and electric car charging capabilities.

3 bedroom | 2.5 bathroom | 2,900 sq ft | 2.17 acres

$1,849,950

MLS: 1919418

 

Leave a Comment

Membership has it's benefits!