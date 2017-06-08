Marketplace

2246 Thornton St – Ferndale, WA

2246 Thornton St – Ferndale, WA
Generous 2428 sq ft, 4 bedroom, 1.75 bath home on a large lot. This charming split level home features a living room and a family room, formal dining room, wood stove, 2 fireplaces, and a master bedroom with a private bath. Perfect for entertaining and playing, live in the private backyard that boasts flower beds, garden space and trees. 18′ X 18′ shop adds extra storage and workspace. Natural gas generator protects against power loss. Great location, close to Ferndale amenities and schools. 2246 Thornton St, Ferndale, WA. MLS# 1138999

Offered at $355,000
Allison Trimble | Sally Newton

allisontrimblerealestate@gmail.com
360-961-5537
www.allisontrimble.com
